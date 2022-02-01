Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope for February 1: High chances of a good change
Leo Daily Horoscope for February 1: High chances of a good change

  • Dear Leo, a lot of changes are likely in all spheres of your life. Happiness and pleasure may reign supreme.
New opportunities may spring up.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul23-Aug23) 

Today, an interesting day is on the cards for you. You may get to relax and enjoy solitude, giving you the much-needed break from a hectic lifestyle. You are likely to spend time on personal growth. This may give you a chance to sharpen your skills and add to your talent pool, thus improving your chances for a better future. You may experience a surge in your confidence levels and

may be willing to take up more responsibilities. Communication is likely to be your key to success. A lot of changes are likely in all spheres of your life. Happiness and pleasure may reign supreme. Students who had remained focused on their studies and career are likely to do well in their exams. Travel plans can be put on hold if it is not a necessity or urgency. 

 

Leo Finance Today

On the financial front, your day is quite promising. Investments in immovable assets are likely to bring gains. There may be a rise in income and you may finally be able to purchase things of value. New opportunities may spring up. 

 

Leo Family Today

On the domestic front, there could be a period of stress and tension. You may get into unnecessary arguments with your elders, which is likely to keep the homely atmosphere edgy. Maintain your calm to restore peace and normalcy. 

 

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, the day may be fruitful. You are likely to progress at work as an advanced training course may work to your advantage. Bosses may be more receptive of your ideas, which may benefit the organization. 

 

Leo Health Today

On the health front, you are likely to see fluctuations. You may need to seek medical advice to get rid of recurring ailments. However, relying entirely on pills instead of leading a healthier lifestyle may complicate the situation. 

 

 

 

 

Leo Love Life Today

Your romantic front may be volatile as your partner is likely to be demanding. There may be minor conflicts, which is likely to strain the relationship. Understanding each other’s temperament may bring back lost love in life. 

 

Lucky Number: 18 

Lucky Colour: Red 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

Tuesday, February 01, 2022
