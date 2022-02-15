Leo Daily Horoscope for February 15: Troubles foreseen in family front



Leo (Jul 23- Aug 23)

The Leo zodiac sign is symbolized by the lion and is a fire element. The ruling planet for Leos is the Sun, and most Leos are characterized as creative, humorous, self-centred, stubborn, passionate, generous, arrogant, inflexible, cheerful, and warm-hearted. Your day today seems to be more on the moderate side. However, your travel prospects look decent.



Leo Finance Today

Your financial prospects are in a moderate state. Therefore, you are advised not to seek new investment opportunities. However, you mustn’t sit still and continue to look for properties and businesses to invest in in the future. But remember not to make any big financial or investment decisions today as they might seem profitable for a while but will result in huge losses in the future.



Leo Family Today

Your family situation is expected to be not so good today. It is expected that there will be some altercations or uneasiness between you and your family members regarding some new announcements. It is also expected that someone might get sick, and this will create a worrying environment.

Leo Career Today

You are expected to prosper greatly today on the professional front. A promotion or exciting new opportunity is likely to arise shortly, where your talents will shine even brighter. For Leos who are looking for diversity and change in their careers, this time of the year seems to be the most favourable.

Leo Health Today

Your mental and physical health seems to be in a good place for now. However, the stress of your family situation can bring you down. Therefore, you must focus on your health and try to focus on the health of your loved ones.



Leo Love Life Today

Your romantic life is in a good place today. You can try to make your relationship better with honest and open conversations about your feelings and the things that are troubling you. An unexpected trip or getaway might also be on the papers with your romantic partner.

Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

