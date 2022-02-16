Leo Daily Horoscope for February 16: Make smart investment decisions

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Every day you wake up, remember that your sign represents a lion. So go after whatever you want in life. Better failed than never tried should be your manta for today. Try to maintain patience and consistent in all your tasks. Improve your overall well-being. Take time out to gather your thoughts and Centre yourself to determine next step whenever you feel stuck of mentally blocked, since it’s necessary for finding joy in our mundane life. Students should try to be more serious in their academics and balance that with some fun activities. Staying cautious in your financial and investment related aspects is crucial today. Someone may try to take credit for your success, do not let them and stand for yourself unapologetically. Travelling may be a great experience, something you can cherish for a long time. Make only known and studied property decisions, no need to haste. Take time out to gather your thoughts and Centre yourself to determine next step whenever you fell stuck of mentally blocked, since its necessary for finding joy in our mundane life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Those with passive income may be able to generate good income. Household earnings may also improve surprisingly. It is right time to take smart investment decisions for the long run but do not be hasty.

Leo Family Today

Family life could possibly be satisfactory if not good today. Elder members may extend valuable guidance that may help you make some important decisions. Spouse may need some attention to help them deal with certain crisis.

Leo Career Today

Some of you may find it difficult to focus at work today, which may further delay your schedule. Businessmen may also have a demanding day though not receiving satisfying revenues.

Leo Health Today

It is advisable to include wholegrain, protein-rich food in your meals and try to resist packeted and junk food. Regular cycling and walking are good for the heart and muscles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Love Life Today

Trust the Cupid to strike you when you least expect! Couples may have the most romantic episodes throughout the day. Let each moment seep deep into you. Today is not when you not hold back your feelings, enjoy these precious moments and create memories that last forever.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026