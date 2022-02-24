Leo Daily Horoscope for February 24: Try to avoid these in daily life

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)

Keep the spirit up and burning! You’re destined for great things.

Leo Finance Today

You will have a normal routine day. You may foresee risks in investments. If you anything which is fishy better to not get involved in that.

Leo Family Today

Your relations with your family have been strained. They need to be taken care of on priority. They’ve been your pillars throughout and you need to do the same. You must try to overlook small mistakes as it’s only normal. Avoid conflicts, confusion and unnecessary arguments. Try communicating and meeting halfway. Keeping your cool is mandatory.

Leo Career Today

Your career and work life are at the peak right now. People will acknowledge and appreciate your work. You’re ready and equipped to face all challenges head-on. You are prepared for everything. You’re doing what you do best- shining. People seeking promotion/increment might get lucky and all your hard-work will finally pay off.

Leo Health Today

You may feel fatigues all day, you may not like working all day. You might be taking a lot of stress. It is better you take rest and spare some time for yourself.

Leo Love Life Today

Romance looks excellent right now and you must take the plunge. If you’ve been wanting to take the relationship to the next step, the time is now.

For singles, the time is right. If you've been wanting to ask someone out you should go ahead. Love Gods are in your favour. Everything will work out well.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026