Leo Daily Horoscope for February 6: We see prosperity in small bundles

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, you are likely to witness sweeping changes in your life with your continuous efforts. You need to keep up the winning streak. You may bring your pending projects to a successful end. New opportunities are likely to crop up in every aspect of life, which may help you achieve better things with fewer efforts. This is an opportune time as doors to growth and personal.

development is likely to open up for you. You may get to make the most of it. Staying away from your impulsiveness may help you save your relationships. Students looking forward to pursuing a career post their studies are likely to make headway in a job of their choice. Those employed in the real estate may experience tough times in their business. Travelling with friends may turn out to be an exciting yet hectic affair.

Leo Finance Today

On the economic front, you need to be watchful of your investments as dubious schemes may bring losses. You may not receive money loaned to a known person. However, small profits are likely from a property deal.

Leo Family Today

On the domestic front, you may have ideological differences with your parents, causing clashes. Your siblings may become your voice of reason. Work with patience and calm to restore peace and normalcy at home.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, your colleagues may be supportive of your decisions and your bosses are likely to give you a free hand to bring changes at work. You may be rewarded for your performance and dedication.

Leo Health Today

Your new fitness program and healthy change in diet may have a positive impact on your overall wellbeing. You may invest your time in spiritual healing to get rid of your work-related stress and relax your mind.

Leo Love Life Today

Young couples that are in a new relationship are likely to take their affair to another level. Plans to tie the knot with family’s consent are likely to materialize soon. Your love life promises to be more exciting and pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026