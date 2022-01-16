Leo Daily Horoscope for Jan 16: Good returns are on the cards

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)

Leo, people fail to recognize that you are someone emotional and compassionate of the environment and people surrounding you. You want to be in a position to help your friend by sharing your experience. You care for their betterment just as much as you do for your own. It's important for you to be the guiding light or be in the spotlight. Make it your purpose and you are good at it.

Leo Finance Today

Your financial status will remain strong. While expenses may increase, your income too shall increase. Deals up your alley will attract you and you might feel like investing which is a great decision. Some of you may get good returns from the existing investments.

Leo Family Today

Today you will have a great time playing and hanging out with your children but back home a seasonal cough and cold is waiting at your door. You will feel pampered and loved by your partner and have a great movie night with children at home today.

Leo Career Today

You will have a great day at work with a cup of strong coffee. Your seniors will appreciate your hard work and all your pending tasks will be completed before time which will allow you to hang out with friends tonight. People in business can expect a good day today.

Leo Health Today

You may feel tired all day. You will not feel like working today. You might be stressing your mind a lot from the past few days. It is better if you take a rest during the day and plan going to a spa.

Leo Love Life Today

Your love life is not good today. Your partner may feel frustrated in the relationship due to some existing misunderstandings. You should talk to her/him to resolve the issues but do not be angry, your anger may ruin the relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

