Leo Daily Horoscope for Jan 21: Learn to manage your money

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You should start learning how to control your anger issues. Love the people around you and stop holding grudges against people. Try to clean your surroundings and create peace around you. Learn to have patience, it will help you in more than one way. Work on your career growth and give time to your family. It’s time to work on your overall development and improve your personality. Support your partner and show that you care about them. Reach out to your family members who have been away from you lately.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

If you have a new business startup, things may not work magically. Your work may take a little longer to stabilize. Money can cause a little problem for you, or you should learn to manage your money a little better.

Leo Family Today

There can be misunderstandings among your family members which can keep you apart from them. Those who really are close to you will stick with you during this. If there’s a pregnancy in your family, it will act as a binding factor.

Leo Career Today

Your career growth is great today. Work on those difficult tasks, they will help you in getting promotions. If you are a graduate looking for a job, it might be the right time for you. If you are thinking about a job switch, this is the right time for it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

Your health seems great; all the past health issues are resolving. Continue the daily routine you are following, eating healthy and staying hydrated. All your health issues will get resolved.

Leo Love Life Today

Understanding between you and your partner will become better with time. Little differences will not make you grow apart, it will make things better for you. Singles should look for a permanent partner as it is the right time.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026