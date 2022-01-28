Leo Daily Horoscope for Jan 28: Do not burn a hole in your pocket

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are leaning towards staying within your comfort zone and practicing time-tested rituals. Be open to some changes. Try to be spontaneous so that you are able to strike any hit coming at you today. Don’t leave anything to chance and try to colour outside the box and define your own limits and create your own traditions. There are so many self-help guides on all platforms to help eliminate the toxicity within and around you. Today’s stars push you to dig deeper in life. Some old traumas need to be dealt with now, it’s high time to break the age old cycle and reinvent, recreate yourself. Travel for business or pleasure will be fruitful and exhilarating today. Old pending property-related matters may take a positive turn.

Leo Finance Today

Today your expenses should be such that do not burn a hole in your pocket. There may be need for some new domestic equipment. You may want to take a look at your daily expenses and revisit strategy or devise a budget.

Leo Family Today

Today you may enjoy pure domestic bliss! Let young adults or teenagers to enjoy their own space. Spend more time with your spouse, maybe play a sport together. Keep a smile on and let nothing ruin the vibe of comfort and warmth at home.

Leo Career Today

Try to center all your attention on the business plan or project at hand. Discuss well with colleagues and supervisors to meet deadlines. All those years of experience and exposure may as well be utilized today. Those looking to launch their own business may find guidance or motivation around them, taking one step at a time may help reach the goals.

Leo Health Today

Try to cut down on the calories and junk food you consume on regular basis. Good health allows us to enjoy life to the fullest. Decide what you want to spend your resources on, more junk food or gym gear, as you will receive the results accordingly.

Leo Love Life Today

Today you may consider avoiding all possible triggers to arguments. Hold all complaints today and just be thankful to have someone to love you dearly. Single people in search of love may have little luck today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

