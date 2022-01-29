Leo Daily Horoscope for Jan 29: Keep your health in check

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today is all about juggling between your personal and professional life. Your relationship with your family may not be great today but you should try to avoid any kind of argument or exchange of harsh words with them. Before investing in any kind of property or a stock, try to verify all the sources in order to avoid any kind of loss. You should keep your health in check. People in long-term relationships can have the chance of getting married and you can also plan a trip with your partner to spice up your relationship. As you have a habit of leading a luxurious life - you should keep your expenditure in check to maintain a balance.

Leo Finance Today

You will get profit from your past investments. It is important to verify all your sources before investing in any new property or stock. Better to take things slow rather than rushing with them wherever putting in your hard earned money is concerned.

Leo Family Today

You can seem a little distant from your family. There can be arguments between you and your family, especially your parents. You should try to keep the environment of your family peaceful and not get into any kind of argument.

Leo Career Today

Today is about keeping the balance between making the right choices for you in your professional life. The decisions you make could be both rewarding and can cause problems. Try spending your salary in a disciplined way.

Leo Health Today

Your health will be in excellent condition. Any past diseases will be cured and you will become disease-free. Try including yoga and meditation in your daily routine.

Leo Love Life Today

You will have good relations with your partner. You can plan a trip with them and change your way of expressing your love towards them. People in long-term relationships can get married soon.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026