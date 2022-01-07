Leo Daily Horoscope for Jan 7: Don’t be overwhelmed

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A strong Sun will compel you to remain proactive and take quick decisions. Your work life is likely to be uniquely satisfying today. Enjoy your successes. You’re earned them. However, make plans for new pursuits. Channel restlessness into the right direction to attain success. Be prepared for any eventuality, use all the possibilities that fate gives you, and most importantly, believe in your luck. You may achieve what you need to without too much effort, but the part you play will be extremely beneficial and your contribution influential. If you pursue your goals in a confident way, others may join you and look forward to spending interesting times with you. Students pursuing higher education are likely to be keen to earn some extra income. They may search for some opportunities that may assist them with their financial needs and requirements.

Leo Finance Today

Those in business may succeed in taking decisions which is likely to be beneficial in the long run. Postpone any planned investments and purchases if you can as some unforeseen events could ruin your aspirations and projects.

Leo Family Today

On the family front, there could be unexpected financial support from your father which may bail you out from precarious situations. You may succeed in building a stronger relationship with children and your selfless attitude promotes mutual understanding among other members.

Leo Career Today

Don’t allow yourself to become overwhelmed upon confronting difficult situations on the professional front. You should take a pause before making a serious decision. Avoid sharing your future plans with co-workers or casual acquaintances as the risk of being deceived is too high today.

Leo Health Today

Introducing physical activities in your routine is likely to infuse positive feelings. It will also help improve your core and make you feel fit and well-rested. To give yourself a lift and invigorate the way you feel, book yourself a massage or a sauna.

Leo Love Life Today

Try to understand loved ones, most likely, they wish good and act exclusively in your interests. You have every right to simply have fun with others, but with this attitude you rarely experience the feeling of true love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

