Leo Daily Horoscope for January 22: Pay attention to health

Leo (July 23 - Aug 23)

The obstinate, strong, independent, go-getter. Your strong personality might make others feel a little intimidated but once they get to know you, they know they’ve got a keeper. You are passionate and vivacious and love the lime-light but you have to realise that it’s okay if you’re not always in it, too. Strike a balance. You’ll be fine.

Leo Health Today

Now isn’t the time to overwork. You’ve done enough and your body needs rest. Your fatigue and exhaustion speak for itself and you need to start taking your health more seriously. Pay attention to what your health permits you to do and only do that much.

Leo finance Today

Finances look good for you and you might even be in a position to gain more if you take the requisite steps in the right direction. Allocate money for what you’ve always wanted to do for the timing is right and is in your favour too.

Leo Career Today

You might be struggling to cope to maintain a balance right now. Things might get exhausting for you at work. Not being able to achieve everything you’ve wanted, can be daunting, but believe in yourself. Don’t set unrealistic expectations for yourself right now. Take small steps that will lead to big wins. You don’t want to burn out before the big picture.

Leo Family Today

You’ve been there for your family no matter what. You’ve supported them through everything. They acknowledge that and they are ready to support you in all your endeavours now. You just have to respect their opinion and make sure you understand their logic as well. Things will be great!

Leo Love Life Today

Things look bright and positive on the romantic front. Bask in this love and attention now and cherish the bond that you and your partner have built together. For all you singles, you need to show that you care deeply and are looking for something mature and serious. Communicate to get this point across.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026