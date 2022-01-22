Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope for January 22: Pay attention to health
horoscope

Leo Daily Horoscope for January 22: Pay attention to health

Dear Leo, your strong personality might make others feel a little intimidated but once they get to know you, they know they’ve got a keeper.
Things will be great!
Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Leo (July 23 - Aug 23)

 

The obstinate, strong, independent, go-getter. Your strong personality might make others feel a little intimidated but once they get to know you, they know they’ve got a keeper. You are passionate and vivacious and love the lime-light but you have to realise that it’s okay if you’re not always in it, too. Strike a balance. You’ll be fine.

 

Leo Health Today

Now isn’t the time to overwork. You’ve done enough and your body needs rest. Your fatigue and exhaustion speak for itself and you need to start taking your health more seriously. Pay attention to what your health permits you to do and only do that much.

 

Leo finance Today

Finances look good for you and you might even be in a position to gain more if you take the requisite steps in the right direction. Allocate money for what you’ve always wanted to do for the timing is right and is in your favour too.

 

Leo Career Today

You might be struggling to cope to maintain a balance right now. Things might get exhausting for you at work. Not being able to achieve everything you’ve wanted, can be daunting, but believe in yourself. Don’t set unrealistic expectations for yourself right now. Take small steps that will lead to big wins. You don’t want to burn out before the big picture.

 

 

Leo Family Today

You’ve been there for your family no matter what. You’ve supported them through everything. They acknowledge that and they are ready to support you in all your endeavours now. You just have to respect their opinion and make sure you understand their logic as well. Things will be great!

 

Leo Love Life Today

Things look bright and positive on the romantic front. Bask in this love and attention now and cherish the bond that you and your partner have built together. For all you singles, you need to show that you care deeply and are looking for something mature and serious. Communicate to get this point across.

 

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs leo astrology horoscope leo
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP