Leo Horoscope Today: Astrological predictions for February 20

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)



You need to synchronize your social life and love life. Try to find out why people have negative feelings towards you and do not be disheartened if someone doesn’t like you. It is advised that you let go of the people that do not add value to your life. Your family is happy and satisfied with everything that you are doing collectively. You will be getting great profit at work and your investments will also give you instant profit. Try working out with a partner or a trainer for a healthier body. Do not be too eager to find a partner, good things take time.



Leo Finance Today

It is a great day for you, as you will be gaining profits from everywhere. The result you would get is much more than the input you have put into any asset. You should invest in property and stocks only by taking advice from someone experienced.



Leo Family Today

Your family will become wealthier with every changing day. Things will work out very well. You will be happy with your children’s performance at school and at creative activities as well.

Leo Career Today

The working environment will be great for you. You can also get help from a female colleague in an important prospect. It will give your career a boost and you will get the desired recognition at work.



Leo Health Today

You are suggested to work out with someone who will make working out easier if you want to use weight. You can take help of a trainer who will help you through it. They can motivate you in achieving your desired body goals.



Leo Love Life Today

If you want to experience happiness in your life and want a partner, you should slow your pace down as these things do not happen all of a sudden. You might also meet a foreigner and fall in love with them. Rejection will make you stronger.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026