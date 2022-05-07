Leo Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 7, 2022

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Day seems suitable to take on big responsibilities at work and show your hidden talent and skills. Some may invest in mutual funds to make money. Entrepreneurs may be lucky today. Some online marketing tactics may work in your favor and get you clients and business deals. It may take time to establish a new business, but your consistent efforts and determination may make the impossible things possible, so avoid worrying about business growth.

Your good health and positive mindset may make you think about enjoying outdoor games, doing creative things and doing something for poor and needy. Some may think about getting in touch with old friends and share old memories. Nuclear families may think about hiring domestic help to make their life easy and organized.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead:

Leo Finance Today

Leo, you have good financial condition, but you should not splurge on the unnecessary things. Some may buy life or health insurance policy today.

Leo Family Today

Day is not favorable on the family front. Your kids or spouse may give you cold shoulder. Avoid being part of family drama and keep things simple. Organizing office or home may be in your mind today.

Leo Career Today

Today, some might focus on learning and enhancing domain knowledge. Your enthusiasm for your work may increase. This is the right time to accept new challenges.

Leo Health Today

This is an excellent day and students may show interest in extracurricular activities. Some may indulge in recreational activities. Your mind may be occupied with planning promotional event for your new business.

Leo Love Life Today

You can relax in the arms of your partner and share giggles. This is the right time to make some practical decisions with the help of your spouse or partner in order to have clarity.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Light Red

