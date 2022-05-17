Leo Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 17, 2022

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Your financial situation may be extremely good. You may choose to live a lavish lifestyle. An international business is likely to be profitable for you. On the health front, sporting activities are likely to keep you fit and energized. You may turn to spirituality for peace of mind. Your domestic life is likely to be fantastic. Celebrating a special occasion at home may lift everyone’s spirits. On your romantic front, happiness and warmth are likely to reign supreme. You might be able to share intimate moments with your partner. Your professional life, on the other hand, may be turbulent. You are likely to fall behind on your assignments. A monetary benefit may slip through your fingers. Do not go on a road trip. It is likely to be time-consuming and costly. Distractions may cause students to lose focus on their studies.

Mars Transit Impact on Leo

The transit of Mars into Pisces will require to you move cautiously on the financial and domestic front. There would be an urgent need to watch your words there can be misunderstandings or miscommunication. Ties with family elders may remain strained. Cross-check the document before signing. Any laxity during this time may prove costly. Also, there may be some changes on the professional front. You should avoid any confrontations since pointless disagreements may harm cordial relations with the boss or seniors.

Leo Finance Today

In the coming days, your new company initiative is expected to pick up steam. Profits are expected to climb. This may help you improve your financial status. It may be a highly beneficial day for those working in the food business.

Leo Family Today

Children are likely to spread cheer at home with their achievements. The health of a family elder may cause concern. But this is likely to be short-lived. Purchasing a new automobile may add to your domestic happiness and joy.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, rewarding chances may be slipping from your hands. Envious subordinates must be confronted. You need to maintain your composure and poise. Your efforts are likely to be noticed and appreciated eventually.

Leo Health Today

You may experience wellbeing, both physically and mentally. You may be more inclined to participate in sporting activities with your friends. This is likely to keep you more energized and cheerful than before.

Leo Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to be filled with positive vibes today. You heart is likely to flutter when meeting with your partner. You may keep the spark alive by surprising each other on occasions. Your ties are likely to be strengthened.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

