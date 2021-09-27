Let your talent shine with this gemstone

In gemmology, ruby ​​is considered the gemstone of the sun. It is believed to have qualities of the sun and is generally advised for removing the negative effects of the sun or for those who have a weak sun in their horoscope. Ruby ​​has a dark pink or maroon aura and is considered a very energetic gemstone. It not only strengthens the sun in a person's horoscope but also has an overall positive influence on the personality of the wearer.

Wearing a ruby ​​increases a person's willpower and confidence greatly. At the same time, it increases inner positivity and immunity in a person. Wearing ruby ​​brings out leadership traits and management skills in a person. The wearer becomes adept at managing complex situations that lead to an increase in social prestige and fame. Ruby can bring out hidden talents in a person. Wearing ruby ​​also has a positive influence on problems related to vision, heart, hair-fall and bones.

Wearing ruby ​​is considered to be very useful for people lacking confidence or those with a suppressed personality. Since Ruby is a positive gemstone, it ​​should be worn by only those for whom Sun is beneficial, as per astrology. Before wearing this stone, you must consult a good astrologer.

Ruby is usually considered auspicious ​​for Aries, Leo, Scorpio and Sagittarius zodiac signs. It has a medium impact for those with Cancer zodiac signs. Wearing ruby ​​is harmful to Pisces, Capricorn and Virgo zodiac signs.

How to wear the ruby gemstone

Ruby ​​should be studded in a copper or gold ring and worn on the ring finger of the right hand on any Sunday. It can also be worn around the neck in the form of a locket, in a red thread.

Before wearing it, it should be washed with cow's milk or Gangajal. It should be worn by lighting incense-lamps and chanting the Surya Mantra, while ​​facing east. To wear a ruby, do 1-3 rounds of the mantra 'Om Ghrini: Suryaya Namah'.