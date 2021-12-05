Libra Daily Horoscope for Dec 05: Remain patient and calm!

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Obsession towards symmetry and striving to create equilibrium in all phases of life is what you may feel today. Being governed by the planet Venus, your energy manifests as a desire to merge, compromise, and create balance. A fair personality you are interested in ideas and ideals – in finding social justice and pointing out injustice around you. An air sign you are represented by the scales which indicates your fixation. You need to surround yourself with stunning objects and create environments that reflect your ravishing taste. A cardinal sign you can surely take initiative in launching new initiatives around.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

Oops! You may feel as poor as a church mouse but that is not the reality. Something meticulously seems to prevent the income flow in your pocket. You may also land in some financial losses which feel create mental pressure for you to face. Be strong as this shall pass too!

Libra Family Today

Your behaving upright may lead to a fallout with the close ones in the family. Don't worry you only spoke your mind out and it is nothing to feel guilty about. They may soon understand your perspective and respect your choices till then continue to work hard and prove your strength.

Libra Career Today

If associated with some import or export business, then congrats! You are in for a treat. Avoid getting involved with your subordinates. You may face some problems and feel distressed, distracted and stressed. Remain patient and calm and you may conquer the circumstances!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today

Your body and mind are requesting to rest. It's time to take a short break and put your focus and zeal on revitalizing the energy and physical health you lost. Your lack of attention on health can lead to the rose of big waves of illness. Avoid having cold beverages.

Libra Love Life Today

Some level of detachment is paramount to the well being of relations. Create space for deep intimacy rather than temporary romance. Your professional life can open a new door to a new romantic connection. Say yes to invites and parties.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026