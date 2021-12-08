Libra Daily Horoscope for Dec 08: Try to overcome your fears

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23)

Today, you are likely to enjoy a good day as many of your past troublesome issues might disappear. Paying attention to details may help you maintain a balance in life. Your hard work is likely to take you closer to success. You may keep yourself occupied in planning for the future, which seems very bright. Continuing with your efforts with the same energy and enthusiasm is likely to give you another reason to rejoice. There may be some disappointments and tough times ahead, but you are likely to overcome the period of gloom with your cheerful and optimistic attitude. Doing things that make you happy may bring you immense satisfaction and contentment. Students may be unable to keep up with their academic pressures. Travelling with friends may bring joy.

Libra Finance Today

On the financial front, you may have a better and stronger standing than before. You may be able to recover money lent to an acquaintance. You are likely to put surplus capital in a new business venture, which may turn out to be profitable.

Libra Family Today

On your domestic front, the celebration of an auspicious occasion at home may help you strengthen your interpersonal relationships. Guests are likely to keep everyone in good spirits. A marriage proposal for a youngster is likely to fill the home with happiness.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, you may have to face challenging times. Your underperformance may come under the scanner and you are likely to be held responsible for delays. Do not take things for granted at work as they could negatively affect your career.

Libra Health Today

There could be minor health issues bothering you today. Seasonal changes are likely to bring allergies with them that could disrupt your routine. Proper medication can sort it out. Find time to exercise, rest and relax to stay fit.

Libra Love Life Today

On your romantic front, the day seems very smooth. Your love for each other is likely to grow stronger and you may look forward to settling down together with parents' consent in the coming months. Mutual affection may prevail.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

