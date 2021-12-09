Libra Daily Horoscope for Dec 09: Expect good returns

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra, finding balance in every sphere of life with every aspect involved is what keeps you going every time. You always weigh things, the pros and cons associated before taking up or risking anything in life. But, in life, at times you are also required to take chances in order to be successful and know your worth. Today, be your true self and you will be rewarded for your efforts and the risks taken. At the office, you may feel over occupied and can also be required to travel work-related.

Libra Finance Today

It is good to get good returns from your previous investments done. You may think and plan of adding a source of income to bear your over expenditure. A good time to invest in real estate or buying a commercial property will also be beneficial.

Libra Family Today

You will be in a great mood dealing with your domestic front today. With your newfound cheering, everybody will feel good and happy about it. You can plan for dinner at your favourite restaurant and take everybody out for a good time together.

Libra Career Today

As predicted by your planetary positions, career-wise you seem to be a bit more occupied and busy than your usual days. But fret not, your overburden of additional responsibilities will not go unnoticed and you will be praised for it by your seniors.

Libra Health Today

If you have been keeping sick for the past few days, you will feel all well and energetic today. You are recommended to follow light diets by including only home-cooked meals. Stick to your fitness regime.

Libra Love Life Today

Today, a new beginning of a new romantic relationship is foreseen as per your day’s reading. You may get proposed or if planning to propose, go ahead, it is a favourable day to do so. You will spend some good quality time with your spouse or partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Golden

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026