Libra Daily Horoscope for Dec 10: Accept the individuality

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Observe and learn. Sometimes the lessons we learn can be quite transforming and take us to a higher level of ourselves. You have the power within yourself, encourage yourself while in tranquillity to be more open to your power. You are a fair person, and you are tolerant and patient and it is the right way to be. But, remember not to let others take advantage of your natural kindness. It's the best way to retain your inner harmony. Overall, a good day to spend time knowing yourself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

Congratulations it's time for the returns to act as the gravy train for the rest of your month. The amount you are going to receive may land you in surprise and excitement spreading through nerves. Remember to stay tight-lipped and avoid bad vibes reaching you and affecting your thinking process.

Libra Family Today

Bad vibes are contagious, don't let them affect your family relationships. Let the tongue and mind surrender to the respect of elders. Someone old in the family may fall seriously ill. Some family members may wander spreading stress and sadness around. Comfort them instead of confronting them and see the things solved naturally.

Libra Career Today

You may shine bright if you try to make your own way up. Don't share your ideas or strategies with someone you are competing with, it may be used against you cleverly. Others may not approve of your working style but that doesn't mean you are wrong. Accept the individual difference with confidence and decide well instead of following others blindly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today

Your inner richness can act as a gift to your health both physically and mentally. You might feel peace and relaxed at the same time after such a long time. Enjoy the weather sipping chamomile tea and feeling blissful for the good state you are in.

Libra Love Life Today

It's time for you to receive the love you have been giving. If you want your partner to shoulder the responsibilities with you start with being honest. Say yes to spending time and cheers together and don't converse with the ghosts of the past.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026