Libra Daily Horoscope for Dec 11: Put your heart into your work

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libras are loyal to their friends and believe in long-lasting relationships. Libras don't need several friends to be happy; they prefer quality over quantity. Libras are not selfish people; they are keen on lending a helping hand to the ones in need. You may be surrounded by happiness and also blues today. But your ability to tackle negative things will make you happy all the time. For today you should not take your family for granted. Make a note of this and your day will run smoothly. Your overall day could be tiring at home, but your office works may run smoothly with great support from your coworkers. Now that you have seen the gist of the overall day, let us look into individual aspects of life.

Libra Finance Today

Your talents might help you encase good money. People planning to have their laying stone ceremony for a newly owned property are not advised to carry it out today.

Libra Family Today

Today, you might feel tired of the chaotic environment going on in the family. Give it time and time will heal anything that is holding you back from your family.

Libra Career Today

There could be a rush of new clients or cases falling at your desk which might keep you busy for the whole day. Put your heart and soul into your current work and success shall come in search of you.

Libra Health Today

You may become really active and healthy today. You might smash all your worries with a ray of hope. Your mental conditions are possibly going to be stable soon.

Libra Love Life Today

You may finally decide to settle down with your partner and make the right decision. You might realize your partner's worth which might help you lead a satisfying life with your loved one.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026