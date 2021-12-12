Libra Daily Horoscope for Dec 12: Be ready for a challenging day

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You always know how to maintain a perfect balance in every aspect of life and that is something people have always admired in you. Dear Libra, you weigh everything and everyone before putting your heart and soul into it. But today, don't be the extra judgmental that you always are and instead be at ease and let everything flow and work on its own. Your speculations and calculations are not going to work much. But, there is no need to worry, as your stars predict a favourable day for you, where everything will work for your benefit and better.

Libra Finance Today

If you have been constantly applying for a loan and not being approved, today you might get lucky. Some monetary help from your elders is also going ease your financial burden.

Libra Family Today

You are in the mood to enjoy some family time today. And children at your home are all joyous and happy to be around you after a long time. Make the most of this time, and plan for a get-together.

Libra Career Today

A little challenging day is predicted as per your stars in your career aspect. Students will face some difficulty in memorizing important chapters. Professionals at work will have to work a little late to complete piled up work.

Libra Health Today

You have been a fitness freak in the past and still are today. It is the right time to get rewarded for your hard work and fitness regime that is paying you good results. You will feel energetic all throughout the day.

Libra Love Life Today

Your partner will come to meet you during office hours and their presence will make you feel better and relieved with all the stress in your head. You may also plan for a surprise for them in the evening.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Slate

