Libra Daily Horoscope for December 1: Keep your spirits high

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

"A tactful diplomat and natural peacemaker" are the words that can balance your days. With the vast store of qualities and charms, connectivity, frankness you are a person who values empathy. Being receptive you can be like a mirror to others but need time to understand your own self. You can be indecisive at times but remember your intuition can be your guide map to the road you need to choose. Being afraid of being alone you are very careful and calculative with you to avoid hurting others and making them feel bad. You being an expert in compromising, may face some tough times when things are about you. A relaxing trip is what your stars indicate.

Libra Finance Today

A bright day as the pending monetary matters seems to solve on the front with the goddess of wealth inclining towards you. Keep the spirits high and be passionate about the matters taking a firm stand on what you believe. If planning to invest in property it is advisable to look at the webs first.

Libra Family Today

Nothing is new under the sun today. You may receive some guests whom you don't adore much but don't worry troubles are not in a mood to ring your bell for the day and things seem to go smoothly with the family.

Libra Career Today

Yippee! It's a bang-up job on the career front. If planning for a promotion, be ready you are going to get it soon. Those worried about an interview or getting a job should also fasten their belts as it's time for the day job to take a flight to your stars now.

Libra Health Today

Pay attention! The day may mark the beginning of some minor health issues in your charts. Be careful of what you eat and avoid taking risks or acting too strong as it may lead to some serious injury too.

Libra Love Life Today

You are in the pipeline! Avoid being misunderstood and remember trust is not built on explanation and proof. It may be sweet but not necessarily healthy is what you need to set your mind upon. Monetarily attractions may not always stay as they are and it's better to move on sometimes as you may miss the diamond picking up the rocks.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026