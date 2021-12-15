Libra Daily Horoscope for December 15: Expect monetary changes

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You maybe over qualified the whole time you thought you weren’t good enough. You have a powerful impact on people in your life but you haven’t realized it yet. All though, you probably recognize that most people find you to be charismatic and charming you may believe that they are not actually swayed by you charms. Believe yourself, trust your guts, move forward bravely and you will be invincible

Libra Finance Today

It’s time for you to move from the rags to riches. You may soon have a complete change on the financial front. Enjoy as you are soon going be free and clear. Your celestial charts indicate that the path for money is clear for the fortunes to come to you. Manifest and pray to the goddess for the luck and wealth.

Libra Family Today

The helicopter parenting is what may make you feel a little annoyed but remember it takes a great deal out of them also to raise you the way they did. Standing by your side whenever you need, waking up nights and handling all your mood swings with a smile is only what a family can do. Respect and be grateful for the care and love you receives and it’s time to start paying back as a feeling of gratitude.

Libra Career Today

Being just too over confident with your work may make you slip bad on the wet floor. It maybe just another bad day on the work front. All you need to go through this is - energy and tons of willpower. Facing the cold weather may make your survival skills more better, you will learn to adapt soon. Put yourself out there, libra!

Libra Health Today

You have the perfect balance of your body and mind today. Your health might help you work well and achieve the desired goals. Remember to eat healthy and get some fresh air.

Libra Love Life Today

Don’t let the search for perfect someone come in the way of what life is offering you in the moment. Your angel and spirits guides are telling you to focus more on your career right now and the love you need will come naturally. You may meet ‘the one’ at your work place.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

