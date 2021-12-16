Libra Daily Horoscope for December 16: There may be hurdles in love

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23)

Your enthusiasm and positive energy may start your day on a good note. Your fiery nature and risk-taking abilities may take you ahead in the competition and even benefit you immensely. Your leadership qualities and management skills may be highly appreciated and valued in a social circle. You take lead when it comes to doing what is right. Your friendliness, coupled with an optimistic approach towards life, may bring you closer to people, who matter the most in the end. Do not let daily pressures discourage you from moving towards your goals. You are receptive to change, which may be experienced in different aspects of life. Travelling with family and friends may help you relax and rejuvenate.

Libra Finance Today

On the financial front, investment in stock or shares may not bring desired gains. You need to spend your hard-earned money sensibly as there are chances of inviting losses. You must use your backup funds carefully to save for emergency needs.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, there are likely to be a few upheavals but that may not stop you from enjoying a family get together. Staying positive and not indulging in gossip-mongering with relatives may be the only solution to maintain harmony at home.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, new projects are likely to keep you occupied in the office. You may have to put in extra hours to meet the deadlines, which may make your bosses happy. Do not lose confidence under stressful situations.

Libra Health Today

Your health is likely to remain fine today. An upset stomach may cause discomfort and irritability. Sticking to a disciplined lifestyle, which includes a strict diet and regular exercise routine, may help you maintain balance in your overall wellbeing.

Libra Love Life Today

You need to confide in your partner but be careful not to reveal too much. Those already in a romantic relationship for a long time might want to settle down together but will find it very difficult to convince their family elders.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026