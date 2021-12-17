Libra Daily Horoscope for December 17: Be alert today

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Unlike some of the other feistier signs of the zodiac, Libras are not irrational hotheads and possess the ability to be logical, calculating and patient. Dear Librans, like the Scales that symbolize the sign, they are often concerned with attaining balance, harmony, peace and justice in the world. Libras always know a lot than they show. Libras always tend to look at the brighter side no matter what. Librans are extrovert individuals. You have to be watchful about your physical health on this day. Expect that every other aspect of your life seems to be glittering. An amazingly good career growth might add more glory to your life. Now that you have gulped in the gist of the day, let us jump into knowing your daily aspects of life.

Libra Finance Today

Be alert Libra! Don't believe blindly without enquiring. Remember Libras, all that glitters, is not gold. Think wisely before making any investment decision. Lending money on a good will should be a blunt NO!

Libra Family Today

You owe your family all your love within you. Kindly follow your principles and maintain your standards. Let the whole world crave to follow you up.

Libra Career Today

Great! A good career leap may be possible today. Key decisions taken in your career might yield a positive result. You are likely to barge into better opportunities.

Libra Health Today

Your stars are advising you to be cautious of your health. Cut out all the junk foods from your menu. Instead, eat a lot of fibre rich food today. This is going to do a lot of good for your physical fitness.

Libra Love Life Today

You may feel vulnerable in your new relationship. Libras are advised to remove all the self-doubts. As the saying goes you can either be your best friend or the worst enemy, henceforth it is better for the former one to lead a happy life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026