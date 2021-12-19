Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Libra Daily Horoscope for December 19: Stay focused

 Dear Libra , you are likely to enjoy everything in abundance as you have worked hard to earn it all.
Do not let setbacks stop you.
Published on Dec 19, 2021 12:21 AM IST
LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23) 

Today, your day may be all about balancing acts. You may have to navigate through rough tides to accomplish your goals. You may require your sense of judgment to keep moving on the right track. You are likely to add to your knowledge base and polish your skills to advance in your professional as well as personal life. Your hunger for new information may take you places. Avoid getting distracted to stay focused on your aim in life. You need a change of perspective to see a clearer picture. Do not let setbacks stop you. You are likely to enjoy everything in abundance as you have worked hard to earn it all. Students may need a little push every now and then to motivate them to perform better. 

Libra Finance Today 

On the financial front, the day promises to be good. Your careful planning and execution in matters of money may bring desired results. Your business undertakings are likely to bear fruits. A home venture may bring profits. 

Libra Family Today 

On the domestic front, the company of children may act as a panacea to all your problems. A youngster's achievement at home is likely to keep everyone in an upbeat mood, making the homely atmosphere more vibrant. 

Libra Career Today 

Despite your sincere efforts on the professional front, your bosses might choose your competitor over you to handle extra responsibilities. You need to stay focused on the job and you are likely to make your mark eventually. 

Libra Health Today 

You need to take care of your health as minor ailments may force you to rely on medications if left untreated for long. To maintain a healthy lifestyle, proper food, rest and exercise in moderation are needed to remain fit and in shape. 

Libra Love Life Today 

If you are single and looking to get married, this is the perfect time for you to go ahead with the decision. You may have to keep your hopes high for a brighter future as suitable proposals may be waiting for you around the corner. 

Lucky Number:

Lucky Color: Crimson

 

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

astrology sun signs libra horoscope libra
