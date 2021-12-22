Libra Daily Horoscope for December 22: Keep doubts aside

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

The day may turn out to be a lucky day for you, bringing success in surprising places. You are likely to remain happy and focused on your goals. Plan well, execute better; this should be the mantra for you today. Success will surely be yours for the taking. You should not doubt your ability today, even if you don't always have the correct answer immediately available. Trust your knowledge and expertise to guide you. You are likely to make the right choice! Students must seek out the help of an expert at the earliest as delay could cause some to feel overwhelmed by academic burden. You may plan some renovation work at home or may even begin the construction of your new house. You may go on a journey of self-introspection which may boost your self-confidence.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial position is all set to improve and you can expect a consistent inflow of funds. Investment in stocks and shares are likely to bear fruit and may even bring a windfall for some today.

Libra Family Today

You may have some discord with a close family member, it is important to remain patient and kind while dealing with the situation. You may be actively involved in household work and you may need to prioritize your time accordingly to avoid any disputes.

Libra Career Today

A new career opportunity may knock on your door soon; grab it with both hands to embark on a golden period. Those in the public sector are likely to get the support of their seniors which may help some accomplish their tasks smoothly.

Libra Health Today

You may have to be extra cautious about your health during the holiday season and avoid giving into excesses. Taking up a new sport may not only enhance your fitness efforts but may also likely widen your social circle.

Libra Love Life Today

You will need to be on your guard while dealing with your significant other as there are strong chances of a bitter cold war owing to some old issue. You are advised to work on your problem areas in your love life to avoid conflicts in future.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

