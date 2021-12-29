Libra Daily Horoscope for December 29: A hectic day on cards

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, this is going to be a hectic day. Some family issues may crop up and keep you distracted all day long, but you still manage to be focused on the professional front. Your presence may be needed in many directions or matters on the work front. You should also take some time off from your work routine and solve personal matters.

Some may enrol for professional courses or certifications. You may be more calculative and aware on the financial front and try to save more and control your expenses. A property case may bother you today. Your spouse may be cooperative and respect your decisions.

What lies further? Read ahead!

Libra Finance Today

This is a normal day on the financial front. You may try to add new income sources. Some may be more concerned about their savings. Splurging on something unnecessary is possible.

Libra Family Today

Some property or family disputes may hamper peace of mind. Some serious issues may impact your health and increase mental stress, but you should keep your cool. Things may be sorted soon. Try to take advice from elders to solve the issues on the home front.

Libra Career Today

This is an excellent day on the career front. You may get some useful information from someone close that may help you in getting new projects or business deals. You may manage to solve important issues.

Libra Health Today

Some may realize that health is a great asset for them. It's a suitable day to start a fitness regime or join a gym. Swimming or other activities may prove beneficial for your health.

Libra Love Life Today

This is a suitable day to be with your spouse or lover. Your spouse may shower attention, affection and love upon you. A romantic encounter can lead to something deep, so be ready for it.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Color: Baby Pink

