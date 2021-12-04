Libra Daily Horoscope for December 4 : Good time is foreseen

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, this is a perfect day to execute your pending trip plans with loved ones and spend quality time. Homemakers may crave changes and plan something interesting on the home front. Some may get their leaves sanctioned to visit their parents. Avoid being part of any type of conflict on the business front.

Your excellent health condition and brimming bank balance may allow you to explore the property market and visit some construction sites today. The perfect time is foreseen on the financial front and you may get success in whatever you do today. You may plan something adventurous with your friends and try to enjoy the day to the fullest.

Libra Finance Today

This is going to be a wonderful day and you are going to impress your clients with your impressive and creative ideas. Some good property or investment deals may knock on your door.

Libra Family Today

This is a favourable day and peace and happiness may prevail on the domestic front. Some may plan a day out with family members. Homemakers may impress guests with their cooking skills.

Libra Career Today

Things may not go as per your expectations on the professional front. Avoid any kind of delay in delivering work assigned to you, else you may create a bad impression in the mind of superiors.

Libra Health Today

You are in good shape on the health front. Your energetic body and positive mind may allow you to hit the road and meet potential clients. Your creative juice may flow and allow you to do something wonderful today.

Libra Love Life Today

Romance is in the air, so rejoice. Some may take initiative and think about improving their romantic relationship. Travelling with your partner or trying some new things may make your day wonderful.

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Color: Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

