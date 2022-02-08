Libra Daily Horoscope for Feb 08: Remain grounded

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

The start of the day is likely to be full of action and possibilities. Embrace the day with all its up and downs and set your goals high. Your dreams will pave the way for your vision and eventually you will be able to realize them in the near future. Believe in yourself, move forward boldly without wasting time on unnecessary thoughts. The decisions that you took previously are likely to provide you with promising returns. Your previous efforts in your ventures may also begin to bear fruits today. Remain grounded and find balance in your daily affairs. Work with people who care about you and everything will turn out alright by the end of the day. Students eagerly looking forward to getting a scholarship or educational assistance can get lucky and receive it today. A journey abroad or even somewhere nearer at hand would be enriching, especially in the right company. Investing in a commercial or agricultural enterprise may prove to be a prudent option for you.

Libra Finance Today

You need to be careful of your company as someone can breach your trust which may lead to financial loss. You should refrain from lending anyone money impulsively. If necessary, lend money only after necessary due care and much thought.

Libra Family Today

Keep your emotions in check when you interact with someone who is older to you else you may end up offending him/her. Some of your ideas my not find favor with your kin. Getting worked up or angry with your partner or close relatives is not the solution. Remain tactful.

Libra Career Today

You are advised to upgrade your skills and sharpen your talent to achieve success in your career. You are advised to perform your duties with utmost diligence and honesty to achieve better results in your career.

Libra Health Today

In terms of health, you may receive positive results as you may get relief from an illness that you may have been facing for a long time. It’s high time you take your exercise regime seriously and put equal emphasis on period of rest.

Libra Love Life Today

It is a promising day for love, as both the married and committed are likely to enjoy increased intimacy and better harmony with their romantic partners. While those of marriageable age are likely to meet suitable life partner today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

