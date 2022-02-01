Libra Daily Horoscope for February 1: Work towards creative freedom

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, your day may be very progressive. The things you had wanted since long may fall in your lap. You are likely to accomplish your goals as your relentless efforts may start bearing fruits. You may be full of energy, which can help you conquer difficulties with ease. Your talent may finally be taken note of, which is likely to prove beneficial for your professional success. Upgrading your skills may help you achieve your set targets. Taking calculated risks may make you more receptive to newer ideas and tasks in the coming days. You are likely to get a lot of free time to work towards creative freedom. Some of you can look forward to a productive time ahead. Dealings in property may go in your favour. Students need to streamline their schedule to succeed.

Libra Finance Today

On the economic front, the day may be a bit slow. Some of you may have to wait for your loan application to get sanctioned. Family business may not bring the kind of profits as expected. However, those dealing in sales may see gains.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, marriage of an eligible youngster may be finalized, spreading cheer in the family. Celebrations may begin, keeping everyone in a jovial mood. Children may radiate positive vibes al through the day.

Libra Career Today

On the career front, the day seems to be very promising. Those expecting a promotion or increment are likely to succeed soon. Your fresh ideas may benefit the organization, which is likely to work to your advantage.

Libra Health Today

On the health front, being happy is likely to be your top priority. You may turn towards spiritual healing to maintain a sound mind and healthy body. Diet may require changes as strenuous exercises may demand higher energy levels.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, the day may be upsetting. Your partner may take you for granted, which is likely to create rifts in the relationship. Make them see things from a different perspective to strengthen your ties.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026