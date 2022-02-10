Libra Daily Horoscope for February 10: Singles will fall in love

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You are required to evaluate every situation before taking any project or task into your hands since there are chances of interruption. Set aside important issues for another time and focus on the creative part of your work. Keep peace of mind throughout your day to keep yourself motivated. The key to success is to stay relaxed and not commit yourself to a lot of activities at once. Make time to be alone with your thoughts in a restorative setting to regain your mental balance. Sudden responsibilities may be weighing you down. You are advised to keep a check on your temperament and communication as it could lead to friction within the family and with friends. You are also likely to spend money on home repair and renovation. With the arrival of an unwanted guest at home, students may end up spending the day in unproductive activities. Your vacation plans may finally see the light of the day today.

Libra Finance Today

Those who do business in the partnership are likely to get into an argument with their partners. So, tone down your displeasure. Your monetary expenses are also likely to increase all of a sudden.

Libra Family Today

The health of your parents may remain weak, which may lead to stress in family life. You have to keep control over your anger as it may lead to arguments with your loved ones. Avoid dragging any issue at home; else it may impact the domestic environment.

Libra Career Today

You are likely to get beneficial results at the workplace and some of you can expect to receive transfer orders pending for a long. Professionally, you are likely to earn from multiple sources, which will help you increase your status.

Libra Health Today

You should take care of your emotional well-being as it will be quite critical for your health. Sportspersons will do well in their chosen field and may decide to take up sports on a professional level.

Libra Love Life Today

Some singles may fall in love with one of their co-worker at the workplace, and it will turn out to be one blissful relationship for you. The day promises to be full of love and romance, go ahead and enjoy it with your significant other.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

