Libra Daily Horoscope for February 15: Financial front seem pretty good

Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

 

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libras are ruled by the planet Venus, and their symbol is the scales. Libra is an air sign and is known for being strategic, intuitive, focused, and spontaneous. They are usually characterized as social, indecisive, non-confrontational, diplomatic, self-loathing, fair-minded, gracious, and extremely social. Libras are terrified of being judged, negative criticisms, and any type of conflict. However, they are empathetic and compassionate people. For today, it is expected that they are in a good financial state and travelling to another city or country is highly likely. 

Libra Finance Today

Your prospects on the financial front seem pretty good today. It is expected that past investments will make you prosper, and you will get the opportunity to diversify your investment portfolio and invest in businesses that will be very lucrative. However, we advise you to not make any new property-related investments today. 

Libra Family Today

You should divert your attention from unimportant aspects and focus more on your family. You should try to mend the ties with your family members by spending quality time with them and motivating them to do better. It is plausible that you might be travelling soon with either your friends or family members and this trip will be relaxing and provide you with a much-needed break. 

Libra Career Today

You are expected to perform very well today on the professional front. For the Libras looking to venture into new professions or expand their businesses, this time of the year is expected to be the most favourable for you. But remember, nothing in life comes easy; you must stay determined and work extra hard to achieve your destiny. 

Libra Health Today

Your health seems to not be a big focus for you now. You should start paying extra attention to your physical health, even if there are stressors in your life that require attention. You should also focus on your mental health and deal with the things that are causing you burdened and making you worry. 

 

Libra Love Life Today

Today doesn’t seem to be a great day for romance in the lives of many Libras. Miscommunication and misunderstandings have created a wedge between you and your romantic partner. Try to solve your issues with your partner if there is time left. 

Lucky Number- 1 

Lucky Colour- Baby Pink 

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

