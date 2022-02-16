Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope for February 16: Time to face challenges
Libra Daily Horoscope for February 16: Time to face challenges

  • Dear Libra , today you need to be ready to face challenges as they may be the opportunities you may have been looking for. Learn your own lessons and don’t leave anything to chance.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) 

 

You are doing good in making decisions and setting your priorities straight. Don’t let anyone influence your decisions or perspective of the world. Learn your own lessons and don’t leave anything to chance. Today, you need to be ready to face challenges as they may be the opportunities you may have been looking for. Your go getter attitude will give you the necessary strength to move forward with confidence and rise to the occasion brilliantly. Those on family trips may find it difficult to enjoy with constant change of plans and moods. Investing in property should be delayed till further assurance or clearances. Students can try different activities along with studies and start a morning routine that includes exercise and breakfast without fail. Taking care of mental health has taken front seat for many which may eventually show in your personality and decisions you take. 

 

Libra Finance Today 

 

Manage your finances more smartly. Do not give in to any impulse buying. Families with double income may consider increasing savings or investing in property to create an asset. Learning a new skill may also help generate additional income.

 

Libra Family Today 

 

Not every day is perfect and your biggest challenge today may be domestic. Couples may need to chalk out plans to divide responsibilities and also be able to set some alone time and romantic time together.

 

Libra Career Today 

 

Supervisors may be happy with your performance at work recently. You may take this opportunity and ask for a raise or better project, whichever you want. Businesses too may find income from unexpected sources.

 

Libra Health Today 

 

Continue going for walks and consume wholesome food to maintain good health. Daily dose of sunlight and fresh air helps prevent may ailments. Kids should be put in the habit of exercising regularly as well.

 

Libra Love Life Today 

 

Going smooth with whatever you have currently may deepen the bond. Newly married couples may want to spend more time together. Even a movie at home with hot chocolate may be sufficient for those who just want to be together.

 

Lucky Number: 6 

Lucky Colour: Cream

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Wednesday, February 16, 2022
