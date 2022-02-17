Libra Daily Horoscope for February 17: Love your new self

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a good day, but you should drive cautiously today. Any business or leisure trip may not go as per your plans. You are going to be supportive and a bit passionate in love and it may make your partner happy and content. This is the time to enjoy a fulfilling time on the family front. Some positive developments in your lifestyle may prove beneficial to you and you love your new self. Some may find themselves more confident on the professional front after achieving career or academic goals. Some good marriage proposals are foreseen for some.

Those who have been a hectic work schedule, they should spend some time with friends and family members and try to maintain balance between personal and professional life. Sometimes your actions may impact others life.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead!

Libra Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front. You may get outstanding payment released today or new business deals are indicated. You should avoid spending on travelling today.

Libra Family Today

This is an excellent day on the family front and you may plan a day out or dining out with loved ones. You may influence family members with your enthusiasm and positivity.

Libra Career Today

This is a moderate day on the professional front and you may manage all your tasks and clear up all your backlogs. Some may face challenges while working on difficult projects. It may be hard for you to finish your workload on time.

Libra Health Today

This is an average day on the health front and you may feel stress free, happy and active today. You may influence people with your oozing zeal. Athletics or artists may enjoy the day and achieve success today.

Libra Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front and a romantic and passionate evening is indicated. It’s the time to enjoy fulfilling relationship and have a wonderful time with your spouse or partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Coffee

