Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope for February 2: The day seems wonderful
horoscope

Libra Daily Horoscope for February 2: The day seems wonderful

Dear Libra , you may find yourself blessed and happy by having wonderful and supporting parents and family members.
This is a good day on the family front
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Day seems wonderful and you may feel on the top of the world. You are going great on the academic and career front. All your dreams may come true soon. Those who have been waiting to invest in a good property deal or buy their dream home, their excellent financial condition may allow them to do so. 

 

You may find yourself blessed and happy by having wonderful and supporting parents and family members. You may get all the required support and motivation from parents and it can help you in making big decisions of your life. Everything seems okay, you just need to postpone your travel plan as stars are not favoring you.

 

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead!

Libra Finance Today

Your excellent financial condition may allow you to buy your dream house or invest in a good and beneficial property deals. Some may splurge on spouse or kids or throw a surprise party for the partner.

 

Libra Family Today

This is a good day on the family front and you may get chance to spend time with kids and attend social events. Some may indulge in fun activities and spend a cheerful day in the company of old friends or loved ones.

 

Libra Career Today

This is a normal day on the professional front. Some financial gains or a good business deal is foreseen. Your new marketing ideas and strategies may work wonders for expanding your business.

 

 

 

Libra Health Today

 

Healthwise, this is a good day and you may be in pink of your health. All your health issues may be resolved and you feel healthier, happier and full of zeal.

 

Libra Love Life Today

This is an excellent day and you are going to enjoy company of your partner or spouse. Your favorable planetary position may fill your heart with love and romantic feelings.

 

Lucky Number:2Lucky Color: Light Gray

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope libra libra
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP