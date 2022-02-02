Libra Daily Horoscope for February 2: The day seems wonderful

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Day seems wonderful and you may feel on the top of the world. You are going great on the academic and career front. All your dreams may come true soon. Those who have been waiting to invest in a good property deal or buy their dream home, their excellent financial condition may allow them to do so.

You may find yourself blessed and happy by having wonderful and supporting parents and family members. You may get all the required support and motivation from parents and it can help you in making big decisions of your life. Everything seems okay, you just need to postpone your travel plan as stars are not favoring you.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead!



Libra Finance Today

Your excellent financial condition may allow you to buy your dream house or invest in a good and beneficial property deals. Some may splurge on spouse or kids or throw a surprise party for the partner.

Libra Family Today

This is a good day on the family front and you may get chance to spend time with kids and attend social events. Some may indulge in fun activities and spend a cheerful day in the company of old friends or loved ones.

Libra Career Today

This is a normal day on the professional front. Some financial gains or a good business deal is foreseen. Your new marketing ideas and strategies may work wonders for expanding your business.







Libra Health Today

Healthwise, this is a good day and you may be in pink of your health. All your health issues may be resolved and you feel healthier, happier and full of zeal.

Libra Love Life Today

This is an excellent day and you are going to enjoy company of your partner or spouse. Your favorable planetary position may fill your heart with love and romantic feelings.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Color: Light Gray

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026