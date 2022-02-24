Libra Daily Horoscope for February 24: There'll be a huge win!

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Your focus has always remained on the brighter side of life. You thrive among people and your quick wit and decision-making skills always come in handy for you and others around you. You must acknowledge this trait and be proud of the same.

Libra Finance today

Invest your time, energy and money wisely. If you’ve been considering investing in property, now is good time to look out for the same. Your financial health looks good. You’re being responsible with your spendings and are looking at the bigger picture. This is a huge win! While momentary happiness should be taken care of too, you shouldn’t forget your end goals.

Libra Family Today

Maintain relations with family members. They’re the ones who’ll be there when everyone else goes their own way. You need to value their efforts and show a little affection. Be vocal about your feelings. Spend time with them and cherish the little moments, be it random household chores or harmless banter. These are the good memories you’ll keep with yourself

Libra Career Today

Professional life might get mundane and dull. Try interacting with new people to kill the boredom. Try out new activities and use the time constructively. Take this opportunity to ease your mind an relax.

Libra Health Today

You’ve been aiming for a healthy mind and a healthy body too. You’re concentrating on progress over perfection and this is proving to be one of your healthiest coping mechanisms. Just keep going strong and follow the basic healthy routine. A little indulgence occasionally won’t matter as long as you're steady, otherwise.

Libra love life today

Romance is on the cards, take this opportunity and enjoy a little with your partner. It’s been long and you need to do it now. Prioritise love and look how it prioritises you back. Take things slow and show that you care about this certain someone. Keep at it and watch the magic unfold. Even for singles, lady luck is in your favour. Don’t stress too much. Things look bright and lovely for you!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026