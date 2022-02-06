Libra Daily Horoscope for February 6: A promotion may be on the cards

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23)

Today, luck and opportunity may work in sync to turn your dreams into a reality. When you are certain that your goals are achievable, nothing can stop you from reaching them. Do not worry about the delays that you meet on the way. They will lead you to success eventually. Continue riding this lucky wave to move ahead in life. You may rub off your positive energy and enthusiasm on your near and dear ones and they are likely to revel in your victory. You may stay focused on building your name. You need to stop being too overcritical of others to save your relationships. Property dealings may bear rich fruits. Students may have to put in more efforts to see an increase in their grades. Due to unforeseen circumstances, you may have to cancel your travel plans with friends and family.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial situation seems satisfactory and you may be able to clear your old debts. Your plans to start a new business may materialize now. An extra source of income to balance your growing expenses may come your way today.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, you may lend a helping hand in routine chores, which may make your loved ones happy. Spending time in pursuing a hobby may also help you unwind. Children may keep you entertained with their activities.

Libra Career Today

You may be at your creative best on the professional front and it might show in the way you work. There may be enough activities to distract you but you may remain focused on your task at hand. A promotion may be on the cards.

Libra Health Today

Your inconsistent work schedules may have a negative impact on your health. You may suffer from insomnia and your energy levels may be low. Regular exercises, proper rest and good diet may restore your health and keep you fit.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, empathizing with your partner and loving them unconditionally may bring you two closers to each other. Your beloved’s protective nature may give you emotional security.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026