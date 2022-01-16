Libra Daily Horoscope for Jan 16: Show support to your partner

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Hey Libra still trying to create a perfect work life balance? It is important for you. You are a social being. One who loves to spend their weekend out and loud? You can be the life of the party. Some of you are recognized as party girls or party boys. Others are perceived as business minded individuals who want to build things and be a boss or a boss lady. You are not there yet hence it is okay to say no to some people who demand your presence and focus on you for some time.

Libra Finance today

Are you too keen for investing your hard-earned money today? Be careful – where you put this into. Time isn’t too favorable. A smooth talker may try to lure you to invest in something that may eventually not have a long future. How about holding on to what you have in hand for some more time? Think about it.

Libra Family Today

If you do not live with your parents. You are meeting your family after a long time on a small get together. You will be having a good day with your family and also you may meet your cousins who live far away in different cities. Overall, the day will be tiring due to a function at home but you will be happy to meet your family after a long time.

Libra Career Today

If you are a business person you will sign a good long-term project today. It is a good day to collect money from your clients and you may get good reviews too. People on the job can have a good day working with their seniors.

Libra Health Today

You will have a healthy day ahead, nothing is likely to bother you or deter your spirits.

Libra love life today

Your partner needs your support, he/she may not be undergoing a good time. Make sure you become his/her support and accept their anger too. Love means standing by each other in thick and thin.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Lemon

