Libra Daily Horoscope for Jan 4: Make a change in your routine

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You are the only sign Libra whose symbol is inanimate that is because it is hard to put you or label you with characteristics. You are symbolised by a scale that clearly depicts that you thrive for harmony and balance. A Libra can be so adaptable and ready to compose in accordance with the situation. You like to look at things holistically and see the duality within people and scenarios. Today is the day when you will be required to teach all the skills to your partner. You know how to talk diplomatically and persuasion isn’t new to you. Help someone to recognize the good and bad at the same time. Allow yourself to take a firm decision with regards to making a wild change in your routine or your personal life.

Libra Finance Today

Money is the basic need to sustain life in the best way and you are a manifesto of its flow. The day looks positive and profitable in the financial sector. All you have to do is show some gratitude. The day is lucky to get unexpected monetary gains.

Libra Family Today

The day looks fine as per your home front. You will be engaged in homely activities all day. You will turn this day into a balance of work and play. You will manage your tasks and family gathering in a very efficient way.

Libra Career Today

You are doing well at your job. The colleagues are supportive and you are finally able to connect with your authority. People in the work workspace have begun to understand your ways and idea that makes you feel welcomed.

Libra Health Today

You have created a good schedule for yourself, Libra. Now you are supposed to follow it as much as possible. Eat a healthy diet, enjoy home-cooked meals and avoid eating out with friends which is your favourite support.

Libra Love Life Today

You are not looking for love. You want to give all of your energy to yourself. You have been nice and social and today you wish to be in alignment with your inner world and desires.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

