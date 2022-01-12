Libra Daily Horoscope for January 12: Health maybe a concern

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Libra, you are the life of a party. You fall into the nice category of people who love to share and believe in partnerships. You choose to have equal give and take in the relationships. You usually struggle while maintaining the balance of life. Looking at the situation as a whole can make you feel indecisive. Pick your side first.

Libra Finance today



Your bull signal makes you liable to surprising anger and this you may manage, mainly at the same time as managing your stocks in the share marketplace. You will have to travel to get your money from a friend. Don’t plan for a long time. It may not get you good returns.





Libra Family Today



You may have ongoing issues with your family that will be raised today again. It is better you avoid talking if you are not willing to oblige their terms. Your sibling may visit your place and she/he may get you the solution for this fight.

Libra Career Today



People at work may stay worried all day due to the work pressure. At the end of the day, everything will be sorted out because of their management skills and intelligence.



Libra Health Today



The day might not be best for you as long as health is concerned. Do now not forget about minor ailments as they might get worse later. Exercise with precaution; exercise with care and attempt respiratory exercises too, to calm your senses.

Libra love life today



People in a relationship can have a minor argument that may get resolved in the evening. Singles can start looking for a soulmate.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026