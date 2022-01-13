Libra Daily Horoscope for January 13: Good day on the cards !

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Favorable position of your stars indicates a beginning, and something amazing could manifest over the next few days. You will need to trust your decisions and intuition. To succeed, you just need to correctly calculate the risks and assess the size of the reward. The main thing on the way to the goal will be to take the first step. You feel full of confidence at the moment, ready to take on any pursuits. You are likely to take an initiative in new projects which may prove your mettle in completing these tasks. Direct your energy towards creation: engage in repairs at home, dig up a garden, plant flowers to soak in the therapeutic energies. This day is likely to be good for those students who are preparing for higher education. If you are invited to make an interesting excursion, do not rush to refuse. The experience is likely to be more fun than envisioned. Construction and repair issues take up a lot of your time and energy today.

Libra Finance Today

You need to take the advice of trustworthy people to strengthen your finances as it is not always possible that your plans may favor you. Postpone any planned investments and purchases if you can. Unforeseen events could ruin your aspirations and projects.

Libra Family Today

You will be helpful and caring towards your elders and are likely to try to give them utmost comfort. Get organized in the house, add a couple of cute things to the interior, for example, flowers in bright vases; the mood may immediately improve.

Libra Career Today

New endeavors may appeal to you right now on professional front. Push yourself to conquer new things, success will yours for taking. Work assignments may prompt you to study up and brush up on some existing skills or acquire new ones.

Libra Health Today

Treat seriously any aches and pains you feel, don't underestimate the signals you body might be sending you. Take a breather and free yourself from unnecessary burdens. Be sure to get an equal measure of exercise and relaxation, as well as balanced diet.

Libra Love Life Today

If you experience some heated arguments today, you should question whether this is the right way on the romantic front. Don't forget that good relationships always also consist of compromises. So be ready to be accommodative in love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026