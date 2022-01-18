Libra Daily Horoscope for January 18: The day seems to be favourable

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Day seems to be favorable, but you may face some issues associated with ancestral property that may disturb peaceful aura on the family front. Your excellent health may allow you to be confident, excited and ready to handle such issues. Some may focus on their mental health and join meditation or yoga classes. A trip to a spiritual place may prove beneficial to you.

You may perform well on the professional front as stars are in your favor. Your skills and potential may get recognition and get you a major project or big clients. Some new marketing tactics and strategies work in your favor and boost your profit.

What lies further? Read ahead!

Libra Finance Today

This is a normal day on the financial front. Those who have been trying to invest in the property market for long, they should wait a bit longer. Splurging on something that is not necessary is not a good idea.

Libra Family Today

You should keep your cool and try to analyse the situation ruining peace on the home front. Some property matters are hard to handle so try to hire a lawyer or third party to deal with the issue.

Libra Career Today

Your good planetary positions may help you shine on the professional front. It's a good day to experiment and show your creative side at work. You may get chance to show your true potential at work.

Libra Health Today

This is an excellent day on the health front. You may try to use your energy in doing something creative and complete all the pending tasks. Your positive mindset can help you initiate something new.

Libra Love Life Today

You may try to make this day memorable for your spouse or partner with a grand romantic gesture or throwing a surprise party. Some may tie knot or get engaged soon.



Lucky Number:2

Lucky Color: Light Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

