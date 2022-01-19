Libra Daily Horoscope for January 19: Business may boom soon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, your adventurous nature may make you explore the unknown beauties of the world. Problems that had been plaguing in the past may suddenly become a thing of the past! You are likely to receive admiration for your generous deeds on the social front today. Your inclination towards spirituality may increase and you may want to invest your time in self improvement and introspection. You may spend time learning new things and pursuing your hobbies. Fresh challenges may be on the cards for you, but your unyielding attitude is likely to help you face them head on. Do not let minor setbacks slow you down. Students may excel on their academic front. Property decisions may have to be kept on hold. Right now, is the perfect time to undertake a journey to a distant land.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial position may remain strong and you are likely to add to your wealth by means of investments in a land or property. Your additional source of income may bring monetary gains. Trade business may boom.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, an outdoor trip with loved ones may improve your relationship. However, there could be differences of opinion between you and your elders, which might disrupt the happy domestic atmosphere.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, you need to stay away from distractions to yield better results. Do not be pressurized by colleagues to take your work lightly. This could affect your outcome and lessen your chances of a bonus.

Libra Health Today

Your health is likely to remain in excellent form and you may enjoy the benefits of a hale and hearty body. You may immensely benefit from jogging and running exercises. Use your good health to your advantage.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may have to shun your stubbornness to enjoy pleasures of love life. Your beloved may be quite demanding at this time and ignoring their needs may lead to clashes and rifts in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>

Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026