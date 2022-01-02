Libra Daily Horoscope for January 2: Try your luck on better things

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a favorable day; you need to be cautious on the professional front. This can be a stressful day for some on the business front though. It may be hard for you to finish off all the pending business meetings or tasks today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your efforts to make everyone happy on the family front may be paid off. You may have to help someone in the family, so be available. It's okay to accept that you can't control everything. This will be a good day on the love front and your partner or spouse can be in a romantic mood. Your friendly and caring nature may impress your partner. Your insight and wit may shine today.

What lies further? Unfold now!

Libra Finance Today

You may be able to solve some financial issues with your efforts and positive approach. You may impress new clients with your skills. Some new investment deals may come your way.

Libra Family Today

Any get together with neighbors, relatives or friends at home may make aura cheerful. You may be more focused on your spiritual life. Those who have not been to spiritual places, they should plan it.

Libra Career Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some colleagues may not agree with you and there are chances of ego clash. Those who are making presentations or attending business meetings, they may not be able to impress clients or colleagues with their ideas.

Libra Health Today

You may get some sincere compliments for your perfect physique or health. You may inspire others with your sweet words. Some may show interest in meditation or yoga classes. It is the right time to focus on your personal growth and declutter your mind and fill it with positive thoughts.

Libra Love Life Today

You may wish to express your love for someone, so do it in a friendly way.

If you are newlyweds, your spouse may express his or her romantic side that can make you happy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number:5Lucky Color: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026