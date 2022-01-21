Libra Daily Horoscope for January 21: Good time on cards

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)



You can plan a trip in the near future. Your investments will not go into vain. If you are a businessman, it is the right time to get into the business and expand it. If you have a startup, do not be scared of putting your savings into your new business. Staying around your family will give you peace of mind and it will make you happier. Your love life will become exceptionally well, all the misunderstanding will be sorted out soon. Take care of your health and start exercising to make your immunity stronger.

Libra Finance Today

For small scale businessmen, things will become great. It is the time to invest into your dream project and work on it. Do not worry about your investments in the new business. Use internet for the marketing of your new business.

Libra Family Today

Being around family gives you happiness and peace of mind. You will work as a mediator between two family members that do not get along very well. A peaceful environment will be created for your children. Your family wealth issues will be resolved too.

Libra Career Today

Your promotions might have to wait for a bit longer, but your efforts will not go unnoticed by your bosses. Now you have a chance and way to pursue your dreams. Do not stop being creative even if you are not appreciated.

Libra Health Today

Your health is fine but keeping an eye on what you eat, and drink will help you in keeping a good health. Include exercising in your daily routine to keep your immune system strong and yourself healthy.

Libra Love Life Today

All your misunderstandings will be cleared. Love will overcome everything that is troubling your relationship. Good communication is the key to sort everything. Singles will also find love this month.



Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026