Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope for January 22: Time for some good news
Libra Daily Horoscope for January 22: Time for some good news

Published on Jan 22, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Libra (Sept 24 - Oct 23)

 

You’re logical and love symmetry. You try to maintain harmony and balance and know when to react and how to do it. You’ve mastered this strength and it’ll help you everywhere in life.

 

Libra Health Today

You’ve been very responsible and alert when it comes to health and that’s a great thing for you. Keep at it!

 

Libra Finance Today

You’re very wary and conscious when it comes to spending money. You don’t want frivolous expenditure and that’s why you’ve become this strong, financially. You’re on the right path and with good investments and responsible spendings you’ll start seeing it too. Pat yourself on the back for being so mature and responsible.

 

Libra Career Today

Just because things have been stressful at work, doesn't mean it’s always going to be like that. You need to keep striving without these things getting to you. It’s just a small thorn and you have a long way to go. People will realise your hard-work and effort in good time and you’ll be rewarded for what you deserve.

Business might be slow so it’s an indication to let things be. Take this time to destress. It’ll start picking up in the course of time but for now you just have to fight through it.

 

Libra Family Today

Don’t let your professional life affect your family life. Things are great here and you should let them be. It’ll help you stay calm and they’ll bring in the much-needed positivity for you. Spending time with loved ones is always a good idea.

 

Libra Love Life Today

Romance might be slow right now but everyday isn’t the same. Give it time and don’t stress too much. Talk about the things that are bothering you with your partner, they’ll always understand. Single people should not stress too much. Your love life isn’t going to be like this forever. Pay close attention to the signs and let the universe guide you.

 

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

