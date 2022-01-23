Libra Daily Horoscope for January 23: Achievements on career is foreseen

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

The day is likely to commence on a positive note as you are likely to receive good news on the professional and personal front both. Despite a slow start, you may be able to fulfill your desires. You may get relief from recent upheavals and your confidence and self-esteem would increase. Staying confident and ambitious help you initiate new projects that you have not been able to do for a long time. Draft a decent plan and stick to it today. Enroll in a course to gain more insight, if needed. Students pursuing higher education are likely to receive satisfactory results as they succeed in making the grade. Before you sign any paperwork, make sure you read everything thoroughly and adequately. Research everything about the property that you are planning to invest in. Traveling abroad is likely to bring good profits and gain in reputation. You may earn good international relations which may be very beneficial for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

Postpone any planned investments and purchases if you can. Unforeseen events could upset your aspirations and projects. Try not to engage in any dealing which may have shades of grey. As you may lose focus and get into dealings that may bring dispute and even losses.

Libra Family Today

Personal ambitions may be at odd with family concerns right now. Take time off to nurture and celebrate family relationship. An auspicious function in the family may create a joyful environment at home and may also help bridge the differences, if any.

Libra Career Today

You may get good support from your senior which is likely to provide the necessary impetus to get ahead at workplace. You may get focused on your activities and may even gain from your achievements. Hold off job change for now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today

You are likely to recover from an old illness that may have been bothering you. You are likely to be inclined towards spirituality or higher learning to enhance your mental well- being. Libra natives would be able to protect themselves from many troubles related to health, thanks to their healthy choices.

Libra Love Life Today

Your partner needs to know how you feel right now. Wealth is not the ultimate path to happiness. Find a balance in relationships and responsibilities. Married persons would have to work hard to ensure their relationship remains smooth.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026