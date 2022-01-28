Libra Daily Horoscope for January 28: It's a favourable time

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

It is a favorable time for new undertakings; try to keep a good mood until the end of the day to succeed. If you take the initiative, things will turn out to be the way you desire. You may take the best possible choices from the available choices and reap rich benefits. Making time for your hobbies will help your mind fresh and help you feel fresh and energetic. You’ll be feeling particularly confident and a certain sense of freedom could drive onto an entirely different life path. Get ready to welcome some massive changes in your life. Project confidence and many will be intrigued and attracted to you. You should avoid all kinds of travel today, otherwise, you will feel tired and stressed. Those students who have been preparing for competitive examinations are likely to get success

Libra Finance Today

Your financial expertise is likely to come to your rescue and you may be able to solve any problems relating to money expertly and swiftly. Some of you may get a financial gift from a relative or acquaintance to help you start a business.

Libra Family Today

You are advised not to lose patience in case you get into any kind of argument with family members. A family member may rely on you to sort out a complicated purchase or repair, so don’t shrink the responsibility.

Libra Career Today

Working professionals may see some new opportunity coming their way which will work out well in the long run. Those working can expect support from superiors and colleagues. An increment or promotion is on the cards.

Libra Health Today

Start your morning with breathing exercises - this will give you a boost of energy throughout the day. Those of you who have been suffering from a chronic ailment may finally stumble upon a treatment that works.

Libra Love Life Today

There is a possibility of a new romance with a colleague. Over time, the relationship can grow into something more, so do not rush things. You may be presented with a chance to travel, to enjoy your opportunities, and perhaps find love via a short journey.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Green

